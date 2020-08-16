Mike Bennett: ‘I Don’t Want My Career Defined as an Ex-WWE Wrestler’

– In a series of posts on Twitter today, former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett, aka Mike Kanellis, commented on how he doesn’t want his WWE to define his career as a wrestler. You can view his tweets on the subject below.

Initially, Mike Bennett wrote earlier today, “I was on the indies for 16 years before I started with WWE. I worked at ROH for 5 years. I worked at NJPW for over a year. I worked at IMPACT for a year. I’m not an ex WWE wrestler. I’m an independent wrestler.”

After a fan pointed out the large mount of fans you can reach on the WWE stage, Bennett responded, “I don’t disagree w any of that. My point was, I had a cup of coffee with WWE and spent the rest of my career doing so much more. I don’t want my career defined as ex WWE wrestler when I barely worked there.”

He later responded to another tweet, noting that he has no ill will towards his treatment in WWE. He added, “I have no ill will towards WWE. I speak from my experience, & some people understand that and others take everything I say as a dig or bitterness.I will always engage with the good or the bad, because non of this is personal to me. Even the digs at my sobriety I don’t take personal.”

Bennett also tweeted a response to a user who said, “You’re just not a very good one. Nothing about you stands out. You’re just a good hand in the ring, that’s about the extent of what you bring to the table.” The former WWE Superstar wrote in reply, “That’s exactly what WWE told me right before I asked for my release. You’re wrong and they were too. Either way, you are entitled to that opinion.

Mike and his wife, Maria Kanellis, were released from WWE last April as part of the cuts made during the global pandemic. They had previously signed new deals with the WWE last year.

I was on the indies for 16 years before I started with WWE. I worked at ROH for 5 years. I worked at NJPW for over a year. I worked at IMPACT for a year. I’m not an ex WWE wrestler. I’m an independent wrestler. — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

I don’t disagree w any of that. My point was, I had a cup of coffee with WWE and spent the rest of my career doing so much more. I don’t want my career defined as ex WWE wrestler when I barely worked there https://t.co/Xd00TRubCR — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

I have no ill will towards WWE. I speak from my experience,& some people understand that and others take everything I say as a dig or bitterness.I will always engage with the good or the bad, because non of this is personal to me.Even the digs at my sobriety I don’t take personal https://t.co/4cPzKrecc0 — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

That’s exactly what WWE told me right before I asked for my release. You’re wrong and they were too. Either way, you are entitled to that opinion. https://t.co/HJllcsNAOM — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020