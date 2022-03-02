Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for tomorrow’s show. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face Rich Swann and Willie Mack. You can check out the match announcement and updated lineup below:

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

* Bullet Club vs. Violent by Design & Guerrillas of Destiny

* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann