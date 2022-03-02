wrestling / News

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 3-03-2022 tag team match Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for tomorrow’s show. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face Rich Swann and Willie Mack. You can check out the match announcement and updated lineup below:

Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green
* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin
* Bullet Club vs. Violent by Design & Guerrillas of Destiny
* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger
* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne
* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading