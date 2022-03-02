wrestling / News
Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for tomorrow’s show. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face Rich Swann and Willie Mack. You can check out the match announcement and updated lineup below:
* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green
* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin
* Bullet Club vs. Violent by Design & Guerrillas of Destiny
* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger
* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne
* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann
The action begins on the Countdown to Sacrifice, streaming LIVE this Saturday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!@MattTaven/@RealMikeBennett vs @GottaGetSwann/@Willie_Mack
➡️https://t.co/WQFlNPfWKY#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/LVCCyFNoBo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2022
