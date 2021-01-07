Mike Bennett on Getting Fired From WWE by a ‘Trump Supporter’ So It Wouldn’t Hurt Their Profits

– Former WWE Superstar and current ROH wrestler Mike Bennett recently got into with a supporter of Donald Trump on Twitter, and Bennett criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economy as United States President. You can view some of those tweets and exchanges below.

In response to the Trump supporter’s complaints about the voting in the election, Bennett commented, “60 cases thrown out of court. Many Trump appointed judges. That’s not what you want. There’s no evidence. You want to overthrow the will of the people. If you really wanted justice then 60 court cases would be enough. It’ll never be enough.”

Later on, the user who supported Trump tweeted, “Wow your blind. I hope you enjoy seeing the damage biden does to this country as much as I enjoyed my financial success under a trump economy.”

Mike Bennett then replied, “I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent 90% of the last year in my house because Trump said this Virus was going to disappear. Trumps economy is killing it.”

The Twitter user then wrote in response, I went to work everyday like an adult and wow no virus maybe you should try it”

That prompted Bennett to point out how he was released by WWE in April 2020 as part of cost-cutting measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett was among a number of wrestlers released from the roster last year due to the pandemic.

Bennett tweeted on the subject, “I got fired because a Trump supporter said the virus was going to hurt his profits. Instead he made record profits.” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is longtime friends with Donald Trump. Linda McMahon was also previously part of Trump’s cabinet.

No. That is where you are wrong. BLM wants equal rights and police to stop killing them. Trump attached them to Biden as an enemy to point at. What happened yesterday was a violent protest because Trump lost a free and fair election. They are not the same. https://t.co/8l2iNdGrUU — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 7, 2021

60 cases thrown out of court. Many Trump appointed judges. That’s not what you want. There’s no evidence. You want to overthrow the will of the people. If you really wanted justice then 60 court cases would be enough. It’ll never be enough. https://t.co/nANKrJMcvL — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 7, 2021

Nailed it. Great debate. When you have no facts, pound the table. https://t.co/7GbhK5Fx5u — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 7, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent 90% of the last year in my house because Trump said this Virus was going to disappear. Trumps economy is killing it. https://t.co/kWHS3HfDvY — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) January 7, 2021

I went to work everyday like an adult and wow no virus maybe you should try it — Tommy Brown (@TommyBr41548166) January 7, 2021