Mike Bennett on How Bad Creative Side of His WWE Run Was, Making Plans for Reunion With Matt Taven

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett, who spoke candidly about his run in WWE, and also Bennett’s ROH tag team partner Matt Taven. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Mike Bennett on his return to ROH and reuniting with Taven: “Well, I feel like it’s been my plan for the last five years. I like to say that I was planning my return from the minute I left it. It was one of those things where I left, and the first year or so was fine, but after the first year or so, it felt like I left and I shouldn’t have. I feel like ever since then, me and Matt had always kind of been talking back and forth about what that would be like. The way we envisioned it and what we wanted and then the way life goes and the way work goes, it inevitably kind of worked out, but then, lo and behold, I get fired and here we go. Honestly, I feel like ever since I left, it was one of those things where I was like, ‘I probably shouldn’t have left.’ In my head, it’s been 5 years that I’ve been planning this return.”

Taven on Bennett’s frustrations with WWE and planning for his return to ROH: “What a question! Way to put that on me. Thanks bud, but obviously, you kind of keep up with all your friends and your closest ones, the guys that you’re texting at all times. You’re seeing what’s going on with them, Mike’s frustrations were something that we were obviously kind of talking about on the side, but weirdly, through that time, I really feel like, for the past year, kind of piggybacking off the last question, we had these plans for this to happen. Whether it’s here or there or wherever it was going to take place, we had been really seriously talking about this for what seemed like the last year. After MSG and our contracts kind of came up within the past year and a half, two years, we were really kind of plotting this out, and life works in mysterious ways. I had to go and get surgery. All of a sudden, there was a pandemic. Now Mike’s a free agent.”

Mike Bennett on his run with WWE: “It’s the best, and Matt is my best friend, so he’s too nice to say it, but the creative in my run in WWE sucked. It was the worst. We all know it was. There was nothing there. It was terrible, but on the flip side, there’s very few people, I think, in wrestling that you feel just as strongly about their success as you do your own, Matt’s one of them when he won the World Title. Unfortunately, I was at the Hall of Fame ceremony, so I couldn’t watched it, but I watched it back, I was just so happy. To travel the road with somebody, to be around this person sometimes more than your around your own family, to see someone else’s success that you truly care about as a human being, it’s the best, and to me, it gave myself hope in my lousy situation where I was like, ‘You know what, there’s someone that’s doing all the things that you want to do, and he’s your best friend. And you know what, there’s there’s still hope here. There’s still hope so keep the hope alive,’ but it’s the best. I’m just so incredibly thrilled for him.”