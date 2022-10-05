Mike Bennett on How Much He’s Enjoying His Work in Impact Wrestling Right Now

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam, Impact Wrestling talent Mike Bennett discussed how much he’s enjoying his work in Impact right now as part of Honor No More. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Bennett on how he feels about working in Impact now: “You know what’s funny is, I was thinking about this the other night, and it’s always moments like these where we look back and we’re like, ‘Oh wow, those were the good old days.’ I’m sitting there and I was thinking, and I was piecing all the pieces together. I’m like, so I’m doing this with my wife, I’m doing this with my best friend, Kenny King, who I’ve known forever, Vincent, who’s one of my best friends, and then Eddie Edwards, who I literally started in this industry together in Massachusetts, and we’ve been friends since I was 16 years old.”

On how he’s having the time of his life: “We’re all coming together, and then you throw PCO in there, who’s nuts, and we’re all coming together to form this group. I’m just like, this is really kickass. This is one of those moments where I’m gonna look back and be like, ‘Oh, those were the good old days. Those are the moments I should have appreciated when we were just running roughshod in IMPACT with my best friends. I’m having the time of my life right now, I really am.”