Mike Bennett On The Possibility Of Maria Joining Him In ROH Again

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mike Bennett spoke about returning to Ring of Honor and the possibility that his wife Maria Kanellis may end up joining him. Here are highlights:

On if Maria will return to ROH to join the Kingdom: “Maria, I’ll never say no because she’s my wife, so if she ever wants to come back, she’s always more than willing to. The Kingdom’s just as much her as it was me, and Matt and [Adam] Cole. The door’s always open for her. I will say this about Maria though, she’s very, as most people know, she’s very methodical. She’s very methodical in her decisions. When Maria comes back, she’ll come back when she wants to come back on her terms, doing what she wants to do because that’s how she’s always done it, and I’m sure as hell not going to tell her any other way. I will never say never, Maria back to the Kingdom, but where Maria’s mind is at now, I would definitely say when she returns to wrestling, it’ll be her decision [and] her choice doing what she wants to do. She’s been doing this a long time, and she’s done a lot in this industry. So she’s deserved a rest, and she deserve to come back when she wants to.”

On possible new members of the Kingdom: “We’re not actively looking,” Bennett said. “We’re not doing a Diva Search. It’s one of those things, like Matt said, The Kingdom has always worked because it was always actual real-life friends who traveled the world together and did things together. When The Kingdom first started, it was me, and Cole, and Matt Hardy and Maria, and we were all in this together. Matt was looking to help out me and Cole, who are younger guys. Me and Cole were trying to get our footing. When Hardy left, the idea was thrown out for Taven to come in because it was another person — he might have not have been officially in The Kingdom, but unofficially, at that time, he really was, and so it’s all right, come on in. With us now, if there’s a fit, we’ll never say no. We’ll just know that it’s a fit, and then we’ll work with it from there. We’re not like, ‘Oh we need a fourth member because we got to juice up the ratings a little.’ No, it’s will this work, or will this won’t work, and that’s that’s how we go. And most of the time, it just happens organically anyway.”

On Adam Cole in WWE: “He joined the dark side.”