Mike Bennett Replaces Alex Coughlin At TERMINUS Debut, Will Face Moose

TERMINUS has announced that Mike Bennett has replaced Alex Coughlin at their upcoming debut event and will battle Moose. Coughlin reportedly has an injury, which is why he can no longer appear. Bennett was part of a group of ROH wrestlers that invaded Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, although Moose wasn’t involved in that segment. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black

* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

* Mike Bennett vs. Moose

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest