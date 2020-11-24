Mike Bennett Returns to ROH, Reunites With Matt Taven (Clip)

Mike Bennett is back on ROH TV, coming out to reunite with Matt Taven. On the latest episode of ROH TV, Bennett came out and made his return to ROH by saving his former stablemate from an attack by Bateman and Vincent after Taven beat Bateman in the main event of the show.

Bennett and Taven were allies in The Kingdom in 2014 and 2015, winning the RON World Tag Team Championships together. Bennett, meanwhile, is in the finals of the UWN World Title tournament against Chris Dickinson with that match set to take place in the future once Dickinson returns from injury.