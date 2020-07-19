wrestling / News
Mike Bennett Said WWE Never Paid For His Rehab Because He Never Went To Rehab
Earlier this month, Mike Bennett announced that he is celebrating three years of sobriety. He revealed his opiate addiction in August of 2017, not long after he debuted on WWE TV with his wife Maria Kanellis. This led some fans to believe that WWE paid for a stay at rehab, but according to Bennett, they never paid because he never went.
He wrote: “I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once. Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery. All credit goes to my wife. I never stopped working. I was on the road every week. Why would they stop paying me? Also if you read my previous tweets, I never said I blame them for not reaching out. I said it made me sad, because they say talent well being is first and foremost.”
