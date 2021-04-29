Mike Bennett Says Re-Signing With ROH Was ‘The Easiest Negotiation I’ve Had In My Life’

In an interview with Fightful, Mike Bennett spoke about re-signing with ROH earlier this month and said the negotiations were the easiest he’s had in his life. Here are highlights:

On how re-signing early with other companies hasn’t worked out in the past and why he did it again with ROH: “I would never do that. That doesn’t sound like me at all. No, this is kind of one of those mutual agreements where it was like we wanted to get something done and—crazy!—they wanted to get something done. We were like, ‘Oh, this is what happens when two people want to work together. Great!’ It wasn’t like trying to pull teeth. So, when we discussed it, like you said, early on it was one of those things where it was like, ‘Hey, you haven’t been here in a while. We’re still in a pandemic. Let’s have a grace period to figure out if we both want to do it.’ I was like, ‘Totally understand.’ I went in. I went balls to the wall. I knew that that’s where I wanted to be, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to commit everything to them to show them that,’ and I think they saw that and they were like, ‘Yeah. You know, we feel the same way.’ So then at that point, we just sat down and this might have been the easiest negotiation I’ve had in my life. Which, at this point in my career, I’m so thankful for.”

On how easy the talks were: “I’ll tell you—so, the length is definitely until the end of this year and most likely an extra year after that. But, there’s a ton of extra wiggle room for renegotiation, for length or whatever. So, like I said, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and I want to be there and they want me there, so I’m willing to go and maneuver around every which way. Because at this point in my career, I’m just gonna to go where I’m happy and Ring of Honor is what’s making me happy at [this] point. So, if they come to me and are like, ‘Hey, we need to hold off on this or we need to do this,’ I’m all on board because I want to be the Ring of Honor guy. That’s kind of where I’m at in my career.”