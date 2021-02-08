wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Bennett Suggests ROH Interpromotional Match With AEW and Impact, Lady Frost Injured
– Mike Bennett has an idea for an interpromotional match between ROH, AEW, and Impact. Bennett, who is working with Matt Taven again in ROH, posted to Twitter with a graphic from the ROH 13th anniversary show of The Kingdom vs. Gallows & Anderson (now in Impact as the Good Brothers) and The Addiction (now SCU in AEW), writing:
“While we are talking about promotions crossing over, if you boys ever want to play this one back, you know where to find us. @ringofhonor @IMPACTWRESTLING @aew”
Of course, the Good Brothers are already heavy in crossover work as part of the AEW/Impact Wrestling alliance.
– Lady Frost, who last competed at GCW Fight Forever, has announced that she has had to pull out of her upcoming appearances due to injury. She wrote on Twitter:
“It is with a heavy heart that I make this tweet. Due to injury, I have to pull out of my upcoming bookings. I didn’t think that it was this severe, gave it a full week, and here we are.
I apologize to the promotions, workers, and fans that I’m letting down. I’m very bummed.”
