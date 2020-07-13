wrestling / News

Various News: Mike Bennett Celebrates Three Years of Sobriety, Nick Gage Set For GCW Homecoming

July 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Kanellis WWE Mike Bennett

– Mike Bennett has something to celebrate today, as he is three years sober. The WWE alum took to his Twitter account to note the milestone, sharing some pics with his family.

Bennett wrote:

“Three years ago I had two choices: Stay on the path I was on and lose everything or take accountability and get clean. I’m so incredibly thankful I chose the latter. Life is difficult, life is painful, life is messy. But life is also incredibly beautiful.”

– GCW has announced that Nick Gage will take on Shlak at GCW Homecoming later this month. The shows take place on July 25th and 26th and will air live on FITE:

