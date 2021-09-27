Mike Bennett vs. Chris Dickinson To Crown First UWN Champion Happens This Saturday

United Wrestling Network will crown its first ever UWN Champion this Saturday as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson. It will be part of the two-hour “Supercard” PPV on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET. A new champion was meant to be crowned last year, as UWN Primetime Live ran as a weekly PPV series from September-December at Thunder Studios in California. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the company to go on hiatus. When the match was meant to happen at a Championship Wrestling from Atlanta taping, Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast and kept Dickinson from making the taping.

The event will be held at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. It will be part of a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping. After two episodes of CWH are taped, the PPV will air. The card also features:

*David Finlay vs. Will Alday.

*Gino Rivera vs Juicy Finau.

*Midnight Heat vs “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas aka “PPRay”

*Clark Connor, Karl Fredricks & Alex Coughlin vs Kevin Martinson & Rust Taylor & Daniel Garcia

*Ruby Raze vs Viva Van.

*Blake Troop makes his pro wrestling debut.

You can buy tickets here.