Mike Bennett Wants To Face Tomohiro Ishii In ROH

Mike Bennett knows that facing Tomohiro Ishii would be a punishing situation, but he still wants to face the NJPW star in ROH. Bennett, who is part of The Kingdom in ROH, took to Twitter on Thursday to express his hope for a match with Ishii, writing:

“I would like to wrestle Ishii in @ringofhonor. We could just beat the shit out of each other for 30 minutes. Why does this sound like fun to me? What is wrong with me? Stone Pitbull vs Boston Strong Style.”

Ishii has appeared for both ROH and AEW, and challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite last fall.