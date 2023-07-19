Mike Bennett Wants To Give Back To People Who Are Struggling

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, Mike Bennett spoke about his goals in life now, which include helping others that are struggling. That includes being open about his mental illness and past addictions on social media.

He said: “It’s important to me because as someone who has a platform, not a giant platform, but a bigger than a normal platform, I think it is my responsibility to help when I can. I’m a firm believer that every single one of us, it’s our responsibility as humans to help people when we have the ability to help. So, if we are in a position that we can help … I’m just a firm believer that it’s our responsibility to the human race that we help. Now having said that, I’m also someone who has struggled with addiction and continuously struggles with his anxiety and mental health issues because that’s just being human. I know what it is like when you are in such a dark place that it’s like you are going to be there for the rest of your life, and I know what it is like being so hard on yourself and unforgiving on yourself, that you just feel like everything is useless and what’s the point. I want people to know that it’s okay.“