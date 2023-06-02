Mike Chioda Talks Best And Worst WWE Gimmicks

On a recent Monday Mailbag podcast episode, former WWE official Mike Chioda answered a inquiry about stand-out wrestling gimmicks on both ends of the quality spectrum from his time in the industry (per Wrestling Inc). Chioda hearkened back to the 90s for his picks, recalling the reactions of the audience to a few different concepts from WWE during that era. You can find a few highlights from Chioda below.

On what made The Gobbledy Gooker the worst thing in Chioda’s experience: “I remember everybody was wondering what the fuck was going to pop out of that egg. [When it happened], everybody was like, ‘What the fuck is that?’ It was the worst fucking gimmick that ever popped out of that thing. That was easily the worst gimmick I have ever experienced.”

On why the Undertaker’s Deadman is Chioda’s favorite gimmick: “That’s a hell of a fucking gimmick. The entrance and everything else used to blow you away every time you had seen it. Because they put so much oomph into it — even on Raw and everything, but especially at SummerSlams, WrestleManias, and the other big pay-per-view events. That has to be, by far, one of the best gimmicks in professional wrestling.”