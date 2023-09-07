Mike Chioda Reflects On Bray Wyatt’s Passing, Rotunda Family’s Impact On Wrestling

Mike Chioda took some time to remember Bray Wyatt and the Rotunda family’s influence on wrestling in his latest podcast. The former WWE referee spoke about Wyatt and his family in the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Rotunda’s importance to the wrestling industry: “God bless to Bray Wyatt and his family, his brother Bo, and Mike Rotunda,” Chioda said. “I’ve known him [Mike] for 40 years, and I’d just seen him June in Jacksonville at a signing. We talked about his mother being sick, and she’s up in her 80s, and then for this to happen to him, with losing Bray a couple of months down the road. I just … Mike Rotunda, Bray, and Bo, and the family has always been good to me in this business, especially Mike and Bray as well.

On working with Wyatt and Bo Dallas: “It was great working with Bray and Bo. The things Bray came into the business and accomplished … it was outstanding. I thought Bray Wyatt was one of the best promo cutters. He could cut a promo in a backstage pre-tape on anything like you wouldn’t believe. I used to just sit there and watch the TV in the locker room in certain pre-tapes when he was going over his promos and all that. Great worker [who] had a huge impact in this business. I just … I feel so awful, man. He was too young at 36 years old. Too young.”