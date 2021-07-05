In a recent interview on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed Brock Lesnar busting open Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2016, the circumstances surrounding the finish, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Mike Chioda on Brock Lesnar busting open Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016 and being shocked by the finish: “Brock gashed him open and I could tell there was something going on, but I didn’t know if it was really Brock towards Randy or if it was just Brock listening to what the office wanted him to do. Randy had a little bit of heat at that time. He gashed him open real bad over the forehead. You could tell he was going for it because he was just elbow to forehead. I was kind of shocked that they would do that because concussion protocol was still strong at that time.”

On the circumstances surrounding the finish: “There wasn’t a fallout between Brock and Randy but they just didn’t talk all day, so something was going on. I don’t know if it was really from the office or Brock telling them how he wanted it. I don’t think Randy really had too much heat with Brock. He kind of knew what was coming, I think.”