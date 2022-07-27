Mike Chioda Reveals Cody Rhodes Wanted Him to Help Train Referees In AEW

Former WWE official Mike Chioda recently revealed that Cody Rhodes wanted him to come in to help train AEW’s referees. Chioda recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked noted that Rhodes contacted him after he was released from WWE in April 2020 right at the start of the pandemic, wanting him to come in and work with their refs and do some matches. Chioda, who has worked a couple of matches, noted that he declined the larger work because he didn’t want to do part time. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes reaching out to him for AEW: “Cody was trying to get me in it at one point a couple of years [ago], and they brought me down two or three times. Cody was really high on bringing me in to train referees and do some matches … I said, ‘Hey, I can do TVs and pay-per-views, I don’t want to do part-time,’ and they called me back for the Owen match, and the tournament and stuff like that. I appreciate it very much, and they’re still thinking about me.”

Another name officially released from WWE in November 2020 after being furloughed in April 2020, the same time Chioda was let go from the company, was former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel, who was with the company for over 30 years. Later, Chioda shared a conversation he and Chimel had during Double or Nothing weekend.

On having a conversation with former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel at Double or Nothing: “Tony Chimel is down there too. We were in Vegas the night before [Double or Nothing], and Chimel is like sitting there going, ‘Jesus, I never thought I’d be running the indies at this day and age of my career.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*cking me too, Chimel … He’s still a little butt hurt, I think, just that they didn’t let him go out on our own terms.”