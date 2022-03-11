Mike Chioda Doesn’t Think Cody Rhodes Got The Credit He Deserved In WWE

During his weekly Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda answered questions on Cody Rhodes’ first run in WWE, Tony Chimel potentially joining AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Mike Chioda on Cody Rhodes being an unsung hero in WWE: “I’d have to say one individual that’s going back to the WWE was Cody Rhodes. He never got the props he deserved. He was always working hard, doing what he had to do. Even when him and Ted DiBiase Jr. were working under Randy Orton at the time, I remember him being so bummed out he wasn’t getting a push, wasn’t getting recognized. They just didn’t care about him. I think RVD, they really could’ve pushed RVD a lot more.”

On Tony Chimel potentially joining AEW: “Rafael [Morffi] and Dean Malenko and some other guys were blowing up my phone a couple weeks ago about Tony Chimel’s number. I’ve got to call Tony and he’s like ‘what do they want with me?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know Chimel, they might want to sign you for something.’ It’s exciting for him and it was funny he’s like ‘what the f*** do they want with me?’ I was like ‘maybe to ring announce,’ he’s like ‘ah, I don’t know if I want to ring announce anymore.’ I told him maybe they want you to work in production or maybe they want you to do some backstage interviews or something. I said you still have your name, he goes ‘alright, tell Rafael Morffi to call me, here’s my number.’ He was like ‘Thanks Chioda’ and that’s the last I heard from him.”