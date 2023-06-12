Mike Chioda Is Excited For AEW Collision’s Debut

Referee Mike Chioda is looking forward to the debut of AEW Collision this week. The show premieres on Saturday on TNT, and Chioda talked about the impending debut on the latest Monday Morning Mailbag. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being excited for the show’s debut: “It’s awesome. I think it’s great. I love it. ”

On Collision helping AEW get bigger: “It expands it. It’s going to be a lot of wrestling in one week. It’s going to expand everything. Certain shows are in all these different countries and everything like that. Some countries will get this show, maybe they’ll get them all. But that’s just going to expand AEW, that’s all that’s going to be … I love it. I can’t wait for the show.”