Mike Chioda Gives His Take On How AEW Could Improve Its Refereeing

Mike Chioda has some thoughts about how AEW could improve its refereeing, and recently shared his thoughts on the topic. Chioda has worked with AEW as a referee, most recently at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he discussed how he thinks the executives in the company could “tighten” up the referees who he believes are “a bunch of great talent” during his latest Monday Mailbag on Ad Free Shows.

“I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you’re noticed, the more you’re doing your job,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “They treat me with such great respect when I go down there, and they’re very good, every one of them down there. To be honest with you, it’s where the agents and the top guns of AEW have to really tighten certain things up and protect the referees.”

Chioda noted that he would like to continue working as a referee for “at least a couple more years,” if he can.