Mike Chioda Says Muhammad Hassan Got a ‘Raw Deal’ In WWE

Mike Chioda thinks Muhammad Hassan could have been a big name in WWE but got a “raw deal” with his character. Hassan famously had a controversial run in the company with his heat-seeking character, and Chioda weighed in on his run on his latest Monday Mailbag. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Hassan’s character being doomed: “I remember him getting a raw deal. Great build, great body, great talker, good work and everything. Nice guy too. But he was never able to bounce back from that. That’s one character that they marked and maimed.”

On the character debuting in the post-9/11 era: “The company has always fed off of what was going [on] around the world. It was great heat, but I don’t think a lot of people liked that. It was just too much. It hit home too much with 9/11.”