Mike Chioda on Controversy of Referees Holding Ladder in AEW Match
– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda weighed in on the controversy of referees visibly holding the ladder for the finish of the recent Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Mike Chioda on referees holding the ladder in AEW match: “It’s the spot off the ladder off the top, and you want it to be stable and that’s what’s going to happen on these ladder matches. To me, man, it’s all about the safety, so you want a stable ladder when somebody comes off that top of the ladder.”
On how to shoot around it: “A lot of referees will put their foot down and their weight on it. It helps and I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with that. There’s a certain way to shoot that where you try and get the referee out of the show and just not shoot the referee holding the ladder as much.”
