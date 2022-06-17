Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Hulk Hogan at WWE SummerSlam 2005

– During Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled the infamous WWE SummerSlam 2005 match featuring Shawn Michaels versus Hulk Hogan. The match is most famously known for Shawn Michaels’ exaggerated “selling” of Hulk Hogan’s offense. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chioda on Michaels’ selling antics for the matchups: “I remember during that match thinking holy sh*t, he’s selling his ass off for f*cking Hogan. And then I’m like wait a minute, is he f*cking around here? Knowing Shawn, sometimes he’ll do whatever he wants to do. I’m sure he got paid huge for it, but I just didn’t know which way Vince was going with Shawn at that point.”

Chioda on Hulk Hogan going over Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam: “Shawn had so much left in the tank for wrestling and stuff, I couldn’t believe that Hogan went over on Shawn. I remember there were always problems about if they’re going to have a rematch. Supposedly Hogan didn’t even want to job out if there was a second rematch. I don’t know if it had anything to do with way back in the day, because they never worked together before.”

Here is a clip of a segment on Raw ahead of the matchup where Shawn Michaels impersonates Hulk Hogan in a Larry King Live sketch: