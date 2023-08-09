Mike Chioda on the Top Matchups & Events He Got to Referee

– During this week’s edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled the top WWE events he got to work during his referee career, such as SummerSlam 1992, WrestleMania 18, and WrestleMania 31 for Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Chioda on working SummerSlam 1992: “I am going to have to say one of the very early stages I’ve talked about is the ’92 SummerSlam in Wembley Stadium, that was my first 82,000. Even though I didn’t do the main event, Joey had the main event … What a rush working in front of 82,000 people and the way that crowd was with all the horns, that was phenomenal.”

His other notable events being WrestleMania 18 for The Rock vs. Hogan and WrestleMania 31: “I’m gonna have to go with Rock and Hogan in 2002. Then I’m probably going to have to with somewhere along the lines with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the cash-in, Money in The Bank with Seth Rollins. So, those three right there are top.”