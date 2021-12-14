Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE

– Speaking on AdFreeShows’ Monday

Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda commented on Shane McMahon’s current role in WWE, and he also claimed that Shane McMahon had a falling out with Triple H that came from when Triple H started dating Stephanie McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingNews.co)

Chioda on the McMahon family being torn apart: “It’s sad because when I started working for this company, there was Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon and now it seems to be all broken apart. All the money in the world probably can’t fix it. They have all the money in the world, a publicly-traded company, which is ok. The family is torn apart at this point, I think. Maybe not torn apart all the way, which I hope not. But it’s torn apart.”

Mike Chioda on Shane McMahon’s current role in WWE: “Where is he at now? Is he in the office? Is he running things? Is he Vice President? Is he Vice CEO? Can somebody tell me where he’s at right now because he should be there. I mean, even with Triple H out, you’re going to have Johnny Laurinaitis, Road Dogg, and Scott Armstrong running the fu**ing business? You’re not going to have Shane McMahon there? Where’s he at? It boggles me for many years too. A lot of heat there. It gets more interesting, believe me.”

Chioda on Shane McMahon and Triple H falling out because Triple H started dating Stephanie: “That’s why the feud fell out, that’s for sure. It was a thing from Vince Sr. that came around many years ago. They didn’t want anybody dating talent, none of the kids, and none of their family. He didn’t want them taking bumps, which that didn’t happen. I think Shane really had a big part of that and that’s why Shane and Triple H had a falling out for many years, and that’s why Shane was exiled for 10 years.”