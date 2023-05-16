Mike Chioda Loves CM Punk, Says Not Everyone Will Get Along in Wrestling

Mike Chioda is a big fan of CM Punk and says he’d like to see the star back in AEW. Punk is currently the subject of much speculation regarding his AEW future, with recent reports suggesting that he may be coming back to AEW to anchor their upcoming Collision series. Chioda, who has worked for AEW before, spoke about Punk on the latest episode of Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda and says he’d work with Punk again.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the business. It’s about money,” Chioda said (per Wrestling Inc). “CM Punk will provide you with one hell of a show. Every time he goes out there, he gives it 110%. His promos are phenomenal whether it is shoot or work, and most of them are shoot. I’ve always loved CM Punk.”

Chioda continued, “There’s a lot of guys in this business over the decades that have attitudes. They just stand up for what they feel in the business, whether they’re making money or not… You’re gonna put 50 guys in the locker room and not all are going to get along… Personalities clash.”