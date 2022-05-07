Mike Chioda on Precautions for Officiating Matches in WWE Involving Vince McMahon

– On the latest edition of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed officiating matches involving Vince McMahon and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Chioda on precautions for officiating a match involving Vince McMahon: “Man, yeah, there were some precautions. If Vince is hurt, you’ve got to let them know right away, you’re just worried about Vince in the ring. Whether he’s pulling his hamstrings or his quads, he blew out both his quads one time when he went to the ring. You just have to take care and make sure Vince knows his ques, and the times, and the spots. We used to have to call back spots to Vince and stuff like that, it was just taking care of the boss, head of the company, and you just had to make sure he was okay, that’s all. Just checking on him.”

Chioda on guys he would not rib in WWE: “There were a lot of guys that didn’t like ribs but who I wouldn’t rib, Triple H. You wouldn’t want to f*** with The Undertaker or Vince, definitely Triple H, he’s next in line. You’d be carrying water out to the ring or something. Triple H himself is a ribber, he is a joker and has a quick mind.”

Chioda on the hardest workers in WWE: “John Cena, way back in the day it was Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, the big boys. People would not leave until they walked out and went behind the curtain. When Stone Cold was finished, people would wait for every little thing he said. Rock, Stone Cold, Cena, those guys were on top of course. Somebody who didn’t really get a lot of TV time that would tear the house down wrestling-wise would be Dolph Ziggler for a while.”