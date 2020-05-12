Mike Chioda Receives First T-Shirt From Pro Wrestling Tees

– As previously reported, longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently released from the company after working there more than 30 years. Pro Wrestling Tees has released the first official t-shirt for the WWE referee, which you can check out below.

Chioda stated on the shirt release on Twitter, “I want to Say Thank You Very Much To All My Fans for your Fantastic Support on my first Tee-Shirt ever! 31yrs in the Making! @PWTees.”

The Pro Wrestling Tees Mike Chioda The Goat shirt is available for $24.99.