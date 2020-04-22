Mike Chioda Thanks Fans and Co-Workers Following His WWE Release

– As previously reported, longtime former WWE referee Mike Chioda was one of the referees cut from the company last week. Earlier today, he released a statement on his Twitter account where he thanked his former WWE co-workers and fans. You can check out his statement below.

A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE. Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! 35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv! Mike Chioda @WWE

Ahead of his release, Chioda was WWE’s longest tenured referee, having worked for the company for almost three decades.

