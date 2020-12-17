Mike Chioda Says It’s Not A Done Deal He’ll Be In AEW Full-Time

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mike Chioda said that he’s currently working on a part-time deal with AEW as it’s not a done deal for him to be there full-time yet. Here are highlights:

On if he expected the reaction he got for his AEW debut: “No, I really didn’t. That’s why I appreciate the fans that are so loyal for what I do in this business and respect what I do. It was touching. I appreciate that too from all the fans and stuff, and it was awesome to get that response and even doing the last PPV match with the little bit of fans in there, gave me much love on that, much respect. I really do appreciate that.”

On his status with the company: “Right now, it’s not a done deal, a full-time deal. Right now, it’s part-time deal, which is great for me right now. I love the vibe there. AEW has a fantastic vibe with Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho and a lot of guys, Jake Hager over there and stuff. You got some good old school talent, FTR, and you got some young talent that is amazing there. It was kind of weird. I feel green sitting around looking at all this talent that’s upcoming because I’ve been watching the show on TNT, of course, before I started. I think they really got a good thing going on there with Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes and them guys.”

On stepping into the AEW locker room: “It was very different because it just wasn’t the company I had worked for. It was very different, but they treated me with a lot of respect. A lot of love and much respect and everything. Actually, Jake Hager, I was at a locker room with him. So it was like good old times because I used to travel with him a lot. [Hausman notes that Hager can “kick you ass”] He sure will, got my ass kicked many times in a hotel room with him and too many drinks.”