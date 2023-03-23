Mike Chioda Thinks Roman Reigns Should Win At Wrestlemania

In the latest episode of his Monday Mailbag (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Chioda said he thinks Roman Reigns should win the main event of Wrestlemania, as Cody Rhodes winning would be too predictable.

He said: “If I was a writer, I’d probably put Roman over. That’s what kills me, WrestleManias, they’re so straight and forward. I don’t know how they say, ‘Okay, Cody, you get to the main stage now, you’re back with WWE, and we’re going to job you out. I can’t see that either, but if they wanna swerve the fans, you know what I’m saying? Yeah, I know. Then what are you gonna do? Give it to him at Raw? Or SmackDown? I wanna say Cody, but I’m gonna say Roman, ’cause hey look, Cody and Roman don’t make these decisions.”

It was noted that the decision comes from Triple H and maybe Bruce Prichard, but Chioda believes Vince McMahon is still involved with creative.