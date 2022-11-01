– Former WWE referee Mike Chioda spoke on his Monday Mailbag podcast regarding a potential return to WWE for CM Punk. As previously reported, the former AEW World Champion is expected to not return to the promotion and is rumored to be negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his contract. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Chioda on a potential return to WWE for CM Punk: “I wouldn’t let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they’ll take him away from AEW. That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back.”

On what WWE should pay Punk: “Kevin Owens is getting a great contract [of 3 to 5 million dollars a year]. There’s a lot of guys getting contracts and getting paid. Roman [Reigns] is probably making 8 to 10 million a year. If Punk came in making $5 million a year or whatever it is, I would. I’d put all of my differences aside and say ‘Let’s do business.'”

The CM Punk and AEW situation is still up in the air. No side has confirmed one way or the other what will be happening. If Punk does negotiate a buyout of his AEW contract, it would also likely include a non-compete period.