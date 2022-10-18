Mike Chioda Expects Vince McMahon Will Get An Eventual WWE Sendoff

Mike Chioda believes that Vince McMahon will make a return appearance on WWE TV, at least for a final sendoff. Chioda weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of Monday Mailbag, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On a possible return appearance from Vince: “I guess all the allegations came, he just had to just fade away, you know. And it’s just sad it had to end like this. But I’m sure he’ll come back, he’ll get the right — hopefully in another year or so, or maybe next year at WrestleMania. Give it a little bit of time, and then hopefully he gets the right sendoff he deserves for running a major company and employing people like myself for 35 years.”

On not having any bitterness regarding his release: “I mean, I had a great run. There is definitely no heat with Vince McMahon with me getting released. It’s just, you know, my time was up and that’s it. But would I love to go back, would I work there again? Yes, I would love to.”

