Mike Chioda On Who Was Better Between Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan & John Cena

Mike Chioda had a difficult time on his podcast picking who was better between Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan & John Cena. Chioda was asked during the Money Mailbag for AdFreeShows who was the all-time great WWE star between the two, and he waffled a bit between Hogan and Austin before going with Austin. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which of the three he picks as the all-time great: “I’m gonna have to say Austin, man. Even though Hogan was with the company for a lot longer, and the incredible match with The Rock — Icon vs. Icon and whatnot, and what Hogan went through with Andre … I want to say, Hogan, probably. God damn, I hate to say not even Hogan — I mean Hogan drew for us for many years.”

On Austin helping win the Monday Night War: “Austin drew, too, and he got the hell of the pops … he took [WWE] to another level. I mean, he came out with the beer trucks, the f**king cars, and he’d be pouring concrete into cars. You wanted to see s**t like that back then.”

On being part of Austin’s beer celebrations on live events: “I never got to drink one [beer] on live TV but at live events, he’d grab two [cans] and throw them to me real quick.”