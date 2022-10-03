Mike Chioda On WWE Avoiding Blood, Bringing WarGames to Survivor Series

WWE is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series at the same time as it tries to avoid spilling blood, and Mike Chioda recently weighed in on the matter. The former WWE referee weighed in Triple H’s comments that he doesn’t think blood is necessary for WarGames and more in his latest Monday Mailbag for Ad Free Shows. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE avoiding blood: “In certain countries and their television contracts [it’s not allowed]. People want to see that, people want to see it. Whether it’s the hard way or whatever, they want to see it.”

On using WarGames for Survivor Series: “You’ve got to try new s**t. I love it. I don’t think they could’ve never done that stuff before, and I like the fact that they’re starting to mix the brands back in. Some of these guys maybe have not touched each other for a long time, and it’ll be a good thing. It’ll be interesting.”