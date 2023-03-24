Mike Chioda Thinks WWE Should “Do Something” With Carlito Again

In a recent Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee shared his thoughts on one talent that WWE has yet to reclaim: Carlito (via Wrestling Inc). According to Chioda, the promotion attempted to renegotiate a contract with the star recently but came up short. Still, Chioda holds out hope for the future and thinks WWE could potentially renew ties with Carlito eventually. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On the rumors of a failed deal between WWE and Carlito: “Just recently about a year or two ago, Carlito was supposed to come back and do something but they wanted to give him this shitty ass contract or whatever. I didn’t understand what was going on, and Carlito looks phenomenal and things went sour and Carlito never came back.”

On what Chioda would like to see happen in the future: “I’d like to see him go back. Hopefully they pull him back and do something. They give everybody else a chance.”