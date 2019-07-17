Mike Kanellis Celebrates Two Years Sobriety, Hypes Tonight’s 205 Live

– Mike Kanellis is celebrating two years of sobriety, and he plans to celebrate by having an eventful night on 205 Live. Kanellis posted on Twitter on Sunday and noted that he was celebrating his second year of sobriety from prescription painkillers, sharing a picture and reflecting on the last couple of years:

“2 years ago this picture was taken. It was my attempt at trying to make my wife laugh,” Mike wrote of the photo seen below. “I told her I was jumping on the wagon and staying on. Truth is, I had just confessed to her I was addicted to pain killers. I had no clue where my life was going to go from there. Would I lose my wife? Would I lose my job? Would I lose everything? The only thing I knew was that I was not going to lose my life. I had too much to live for. As I sit here, 2 years later, 2 years sober, I am so incredibly thankful I made that decision. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s damn sure been worth it. My life is truly a MIRACLE. Amazing wife, beautiful baby girl, 2nd baby on the way and an incredible job. Sometimes in life the only thing we can do is tell ourselves that this is going to be the hardest fight of my life, then put our heads down and start fighting. I’m so glad I fought. Never stop fighting!”

Kanellis went on to say today that he’s looking to make some waves on 205 Live tonight after last night’s loss to Zack Ryder: