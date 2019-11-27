WWE News: Mike Kanellis On Slow Wrestling News Day, Pete Dunne Shines In Chicago, Asuka On Her Behavior During Tour

– A wrestling reporter for Fightful posted that yesterday was a slow news day, which resulted in a humorous reply from Mike Kanellis.

He wrote: “I’m sad no one reported that I followed: mariakanellis_ass on Instagram yesterday.”

– Asuka has posted a new Youtube video, which focuses on her behavior during a recent tour.

– A video from WWE focuses on Pete Dunne’s performance in Chicago this past weekend. He defeated Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT Takeover: WarGames, but lost to Adam Cole at Survivor Series.