wrestling / News
WWE News: Mike Kanellis On Slow Wrestling News Day, Pete Dunne Shines In Chicago, Asuka On Her Behavior During Tour
November 27, 2019 | Posted by
– A wrestling reporter for Fightful posted that yesterday was a slow news day, which resulted in a humorous reply from Mike Kanellis.
He wrote: “I’m sad no one reported that I followed: mariakanellis_ass on Instagram yesterday.”
I’m sad no one reported that I followed: mariakanellis_ass on Instagram yesterday https://t.co/UUSfD4tsFG
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) November 26, 2019
– Asuka has posted a new Youtube video, which focuses on her behavior during a recent tour.
– A video from WWE focuses on Pete Dunne’s performance in Chicago this past weekend. He defeated Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT Takeover: WarGames, but lost to Adam Cole at Survivor Series.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon
- Kenny Omega Weighs in on Jim Cornette Controversy, Cornette’s Attacks On Him
- Eric Bischoff on the Montreal Screwjob Leading to Rick Rude’s WCW Return, Rude Wanting Him To Pay Lloyds of London So He Could Wrestle Again
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More