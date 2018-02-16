Mike Kanellis Rumored For Return After Wrestlemania 34

– As we previously reported, Mike Kanellis has been working on his physique while he has been off of WWE TV. Now SportsKeeda reports that Kanellis is set to return to television after Wrestlemania 34, possibly going back to Smackdown Live, in April. His wife Maria, who is currently out due to her pregnancy, is not expected back until later in the year. She will be the mother to a baby girl.

Kanellis reportedly had backstage heat last year as officials believed he hadn’t been working as hard as he should on his physique. As a result he quickly became enhancement talent after his debut. Judging from the photo he released, he’s done as he was asked.