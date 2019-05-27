wrestling / News

Mike Kanellis Says 205 Live Lets Wrestlers Wrestle

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Kanellis WWE 205 Live

In a post on Twitter, Mike Kanellis asked fans to watch 205 Live, stating that the show allows the wrestlers on the show to actually wrestle and those interested in that kind of thing wouldn’t be disappointed. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Kanellis, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading