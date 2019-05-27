Mike Kanellis Says 205 Live Lets Wrestlers Wrestle

In a post on Twitter, Mike Kanellis asked fans to watch 205 Live, stating that the show allows the wrestlers on the show to actually wrestle and those interested in that kind of thing wouldn’t be disappointed. He wrote:

Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019