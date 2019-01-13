Quantcast

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Says ‘I Don’t Need a Push,’ Braun Strowman Shares ‘Dirty Dancing’ Photo From Braun Strowman Match, and Full Randy Orton vs. Triple H Royal Rumble 2005 Match

January 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mike Kanellis

– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis shared a response to a fan tweet about him getting a push in WWE. You can check out Kanellis’ response to the tweet below.

Mike Kanellis wrote, “I appreciate the kind words. But I don’t need a push. I push myself everyday, and that is why I succeed.”

– Earlier today on his Instagram page, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shared a photo from a match he had with Roman Reigns. The angle makes it look like they are almost re-enacting the famous scene from the movie Dirty Dancing, hence Strowman writing, “dirty dancing,” in the caption. You can check out the photo he posted below.

#DirtyDancing

– WWE released the full Randy Orton vs. Triple H match from the 2005 Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship. You can check out the new video in the player below.

