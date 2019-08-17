wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Kanellis Thinks 205 Live Can Stand On Its Own, Note On When NJPW Royal Quest Will Be Available On NJPW World, Mariah Carey Responds To Heath Slater On Twitter
– Mike Kanellis hosted a Q&A on Twitter in which he was asked various questions, including if he thought that 205 Live should be merged with NXT. He said no, because he thinks the brand can stand on its own. Here are highlights of some more questions he was asked:
Sure. Why not https://t.co/BrDVETF3OR
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 17, 2019
I think it’s strong enough to stand on its own. Just needs more exposure. The show is must see literally every week. https://t.co/fIrd5wKONN
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 17, 2019
Everyday https://t.co/XwWYeGiXhi
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 17, 2019
I honestly don’t think about it. A name is a name https://t.co/FpVQ0WtlEE
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 17, 2019
– Fite TV noted on Twitter that NJPW Royal Quest will be available on NJPW World 48 hours after it debuts on FITE.
Watch it live on @FiteTV !! https://t.co/2MquEn30Kt
— Rocky Romero🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) August 17, 2019
When will it be on @njpwworld ? A few days later?
— Andrew Cannon (@losferwords_) August 17, 2019
48 Hours after.
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 17, 2019
– Heath Slater posted a video on Twitter of himself singing a Mariah Carey song with his daughter, which got a response from the singer herself.
Just dancing with my baby. @MariahCarey we should do a duet!! pic.twitter.com/okvW2cfzG4
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 15, 2019
Awwwww 💖 me and demkids singing along right now! https://t.co/IQBZ8ixbhb
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 17, 2019
