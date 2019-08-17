wrestling / News

Various News: Mike Kanellis Thinks 205 Live Can Stand On Its Own, Note On When NJPW Royal Quest Will Be Available On NJPW World, Mariah Carey Responds To Heath Slater On Twitter

August 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Mike Kanellis hosted a Q&A on Twitter in which he was asked various questions, including if he thought that 205 Live should be merged with NXT. He said no, because he thinks the brand can stand on its own. Here are highlights of some more questions he was asked:

– Fite TV noted on Twitter that NJPW Royal Quest will be available on NJPW World 48 hours after it debuts on FITE.

– Heath Slater posted a video on Twitter of himself singing a Mariah Carey song with his daughter, which got a response from the singer herself.

