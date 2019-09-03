wrestling / News

Mike Kanellis vs. Tony Nese Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live

– Mike Kanellis has a match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE has announced that Kanellis will face Tony Nese on the show, as you can see below.

Previously announced for the show is Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado. 205 Live airs on the WWE Network immediately after Smackdown.

article topics :

Mike Kanellis, Tony Nese, WWE 205 Live, Jeremy Thomas

