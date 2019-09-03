wrestling / News
Mike Kanellis vs. Tony Nese Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Mike Kanellis has a match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. WWE has announced that Kanellis will face Tony Nese on the show, as you can see below.
Previously announced for the show is Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado. 205 Live airs on the WWE Network immediately after Smackdown.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese will go one-on-one with @RealMikeBennett TONIGHT on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/gfJQCEPE7H
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 3, 2019
