wrestling / News

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Wants A Match With Kazuchika Okada, Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez Get New Tattoos, Roman Reigns On His Special Connection With Fan

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Kanellis

– In a post on Twitter, Mike Kanellis revealed that he wanted to wrestle current NJPW star and IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. It might be kind of hard for him since he recently signed a new five-year deal. But since he also said he wanted to wrestle CM Punk, he’s probably just filling out his wrestling dream match list.

– Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez recently got new tattoos on their bottom lips, which you can see below.

– In a post on Twitter, WWE posted a video in which Roman Reigns speaks about the special bond he has with Connor’s Cure Kid Superstar Kelsey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Kanellis, Reina Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading