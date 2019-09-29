WWE News: Mike Kanellis Wants A Match With Kazuchika Okada, Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez Get New Tattoos, Roman Reigns On His Special Connection With Fan

– In a post on Twitter, Mike Kanellis revealed that he wanted to wrestle current NJPW star and IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. It might be kind of hard for him since he recently signed a new five-year deal. But since he also said he wanted to wrestle CM Punk, he’s probably just filling out his wrestling dream match list.

I want to wrestle @rainmakerXokada — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 28, 2019

– Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez recently got new tattoos on their bottom lips, which you can see below.

Road loop tattoo tradition!

Boo Hoo – Sarcasm towards all the whiny little princesses and princes that love to moan and cry instead of sucking it up!

Me Vale – I don’t care, your opinion means nothing to me!

Thank you Permanent Vacation Tattoos for these killa tats! #RnR 👹😈 pic.twitter.com/qL0CU8GoCB — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2019

– In a post on Twitter, WWE posted a video in which Roman Reigns speaks about the special bond he has with Connor’s Cure Kid Superstar Kelsey.