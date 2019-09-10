wrestling / News
Mike Kanellis Wants To Wrestle CM Punk
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Mike Kanellis sent out of the following tweet.
I want to wrestle @CMPunk
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 10, 2019
– Clips from “Straight Up Steve Austin” with Gabriel Iglesias
– WWE referees Jason Ayers and DA Brewer revealed on Twitter this week that referee Eddie Orengo was officially called up to the main roster this week, beginning with last night’s RAW from Madison Square Garden.
So glad to be able to welcome @EddieOrengoWWE to the @wwe main roster team full time today! A shame he’s on #RAW and not #SDLive, but I’m incredibly happy for his success and proud to work alongside him! pic.twitter.com/yfOhccdZsx
— Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) September 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories
- Steve Austin Says Wrestlers Have To Work Harder To Win Over Madison Square Garden Crowd