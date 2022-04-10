wrestling / News
Mike Knox to Face Harry Smith at NWA PowerrrTrip 2
April 10, 2022 | Posted by
Mike Knox and Harry Smith will collide at NWA PowerrrTrip 2 later this month. The NWA announced the match between the two on Sunday, as you can see below.
The bout joins the previously-announced NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match between Homicide Colby Corino on the show, which takes place on April 30th in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
Two of the biggest powerhouses in NWA collide on April 30th in Oak Grove, KY for PowerrrTrip 2!
What happens when @DBSmithjr meets @bookmikeknox one-on-one!?
Reply w/ your pick!
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N!!! #prowrestling #wrestling #WrestlingTwitter #IWC #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/2LpTHu5gLT
— NWA (@nwa) April 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows
- Randy Orton On What He Wants His Legacy To Be In WWE, His Backlash 2004 Match With Mick Foley
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H