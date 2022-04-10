wrestling / News

Mike Knox to Face Harry Smith at NWA PowerrrTrip 2

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA PowerrrTrip 2 Image Credit: NWA

Mike Knox and Harry Smith will collide at NWA PowerrrTrip 2 later this month. The NWA announced the match between the two on Sunday, as you can see below.

The bout joins the previously-announced NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match between Homicide Colby Corino on the show, which takes place on April 30th in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

