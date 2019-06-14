wrestling / News
WWE News: Mike & Maria Kanellis Take Over 205 Live Twitter, Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Luncheon, Latest WWE Playlist
– Mike and Maria Kanellis took over the 205 Live Twitter account on Thursday. You can see posts by the two below, as they seek a new GM since Drake Maverick is “busy”:
The #GMHunt continues! @WWEMaverick must be busy! Send your questions to @WWE205Live for @RealMikeBennett & @MariaLKanellis! https://t.co/5uVT5B7yBT
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2019
We have found our first #205Live General Manager Nominee…. #MikeAndMariaTakeover #WWE @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @WWE pic.twitter.com/5yc3j1XQoF
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: We have found 2 new Nominees for #205Live General Manager @WWEDramaKing and @BrockLesnar #MikeAndMariaTakeover #WWE @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett @WWE pic.twitter.com/KrPmEiJfrp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen, our 4th Nominee for #205Live General Manager, @IAmEliasWWE opening act……Elliott #MikeAndMariaTakeover #WWE @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis @WWE pic.twitter.com/tXwb8yhmVt
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2019
Our 5th Nominee for #205Live General Manager wanted to do a Dance Break…..DA Moon #MikeAndMariaTakeover #WWE @CarmellaWWE @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/pmaxkVRQ6t
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2019
Twitter Takeover is all over. After searching the entire world, we have finally found a better #205Live General Manager. The winner is………#MikeAndMariaTakeover #WWE @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/JudxgJk7Mp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2019
– The WWE PR account posted to Twitter noting that Stephanie McMahon spoke wt the “Celebrating Women in Sports” luncheon:
.@WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon spoke at the "Celebrating Women in Sports" luncheon. @GreaterORLSport https://t.co/nHuiEbNO2o pic.twitter.com/UGxTPYyn1I
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 13, 2019
– The latest WWE Playlist features over-the-top arm wrestling contests:
