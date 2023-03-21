Mike Modest Announced For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Mike Modest is set to be inducted into the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. GCW announced on Tuesday that Modest is joining Christopher Daniels, Jimmy Jacobs, and Cheerleader Melissa as inductees into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 2nd.

Modest has wrestled for many companies over the years including APW, AAA, CMLL, ROH, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He also ran the Pro Wrestling IRON school alongside Donovan Morgan.